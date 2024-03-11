Sajid Nadiadwala Reacts To Kick 2 Rumours, Confirms New Project With AR Murugadoss - See Details

Advertisement

Hours after reports of Sajid Nadiadwala reuniting with a Bollywood star for Kick 2 started to surface, the Bollywood director-producer took to his official X handle to react to it and clarified the rumours. It was also speculated that South filmmaker, famously known for Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, will be directing the sequel to the 2014 film Kick. Sajid addressed this too and quashed them all.

Sajid Nadiadwala reacts to Kick 2 rumours, collaboration with AR Murugadoss

On Sunday, the official X handle of Sajid Nadiawala's production house Nadiadwala Grandson posted, "We would like to officially announce that all speculations and rumours with regard to #Kick2 are untrue."

They also reacted to the reports of collaboration with AR Murugadoss and cleared that: "A special project with #ARMurugadoss is underway. Would kindly request all media houses to wait for the official announcement soon."

What was the rumours all about?

On Sunday, Bollywood Hungama claimed that Sajid Nadiadwala has reunited with Salman Khan for the sequel of Kick 2. It also reported that filmmaker AR Murugadoss will be helming the project. A source close to the development reportedly told Bollywood Hungama, ""While Kick was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the sequel will be helmed by AR Murugadoss. Sajid Nadiadwala will be overseeing the entire project as he feels this one has the potential to be the biggest grosser of his production house."

The source further revealed, "When Sajid heard the script, the first name that came to his mind was Salman Khan. When the producer took the film to Salman, he loved it and instantly agreed to come on board. The script beautifully leads itself to the world of Kick and will mark the return of Salman Khan as Devi Lal Singh aka. Devil."