Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police Detains 26-year-old Boy From Vadodara, Family Claims He Is 'Mentally-Ill'

Salman Khan Death Threat Case: The Sikandar actor has received around 5 death threats in the span of two years, most of which turned out to be hoaxes. Most recently, the actor received a death threat on April 13, which was sent to the Traffic Department in Worli, Mumbai. As a result, the security around the actor's residence in Mumbai was heightened. In the latest developments, Mumbai police have detained a suspect from Vadodara.
A 26-year-old boy, identified as Mayank Pandya, has been detained by the Mumbai police in the matter. As per reports, the suspect sent a message to Mumbai Traffic Control Room helpline's WhatsApp number at 6 PM on April 13. In the message, the suspect had mentioned that Salman Khan would be killed in his home and that he would blow up his vehicle with a bomb. The investigation led the Mumbai police to Vadodara.
As per IANS, “Mumbai Police has detained a suspect from Vadodara identified as Mayank Pandya. According to his family, he has been mentally ill and under treatment since 2014. The 26-year-old allegedly sent the threatening message to the Mumbai Traffic Police via WhatsApp. Police are now verifying the mental health claims made by the family.”
Earlier today, security around Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment was beefed up. After shooters attacked his house last year, the actor has covered his balcony with bulletproof glass.
