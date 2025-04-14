Salman Khan Death Threat Case: Mumbai Police Detains 26-year-old Boy From Vadodara, Family Claims He Is 'Mentally-Ill'

Salman Khan Death Threat Case: The Sikandar actor has received around 5 death threats in the span of two years, most of which turned out to be hoaxes. Most recently, the actor received a death threat on April 13, which was sent to the Traffic Department in Worli, Mumbai. As a result, the security around the actor's residence in Mumbai was heightened. In the latest developments, Mumbai police have detained a suspect from Vadodara.

26-year-old boy behind Salman Khan death threat?

A 26-year-old boy, identified as Mayank Pandya, has been detained by the Mumbai police in the matter. As per reports, the suspect sent a message to Mumbai Traffic Control Room helpline's WhatsApp number at 6 PM on April 13. In the message, the suspect had mentioned that Salman Khan would be killed in his home and that he would blow up his vehicle with a bomb. The investigation led the Mumbai police to Vadodara.



As per IANS, “Mumbai Police has detained a suspect from Vadodara identified as Mayank Pandya. According to his family, he has been mentally ill and under treatment since 2014. The 26-year-old allegedly sent the threatening message to the Mumbai Traffic Police via WhatsApp. Police are now verifying the mental health claims made by the family.”