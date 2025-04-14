Salman Khan Gets Another Death Threat: 'Will Enter His House, Blow Up His Car’

Salman Khan has received another death threat. It was sent to the WhatsApp number of the Traffic Department in Worli, Mumbai. The police have registered the case against an unknown person who called Worli Police Station. They are currently investigating the matter. The threat was about barging into his house and killing him or blowing up his car with a bomb. This is the fifth time the actor received similar threats via messages in the last two years, but they all turned out to be fake during the investigation. Secutity has been beefed up outside the actor's house.

The actor resides at Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments, and since the shots were fired at his house last year by shooters of the Bishnoi gang, he has covered his balcony with bullet-proof glass.

Salman Khan on the hit list of Lawrence Bishnoi – Here’s why

The actor has been receiving death threats, owing to which the security around the actor and his house has been beefed up. Lawrence Bishnoi took the blame for shooting outside the actor’s house last year and asked him to apologise to the Bishnoi community. The gangster has asked the actor to apologise after he allegedly shot a black buck during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hai. If he didn’t do so, then he has threatened to kill the actor. For the unversed, the court has dismissed the poaching case against the Sikandar actor.

Salman Khan's latest release Sikandar flops at the box office