'Salman Listen To Your Fans' Trends After Sikandar Failure, Trolls Refuse To Back Down As Film Struggles To Cross ₹100 Crore

Sikandar, headlined by Salman Khan, hit the big screens on March 30 but was hardly the Eidi fans were expecting from the actor. Once synonymous with Eid hits, the movie and the actor's performance have been poorly reviewed by critics and cine-goers alike. Days after the theatrical release of the movie, fans of Salman Khan have been taking to social media to send a message to him. Their message is clear and straightforward - for Salman Khan to take a break.

Why is ‘Salman Khan listen to your fans’ trending on X

At the time of publishing, ‘SALMAN LISTEN TO YOUR FANS’ was the top trend on X (formerly Twitter) with over 52.5k posts. Most of these were appeals from fans for the actor to take a break from acting and rethink his choice of roles. Some users even argued that Salman, 60, should choose age-appropriate roles in which he plays the role of a father, rather than romancing girls much younger than him.



A screengrab of the trending section on X

Other posts were requesting the actor to return to the romance and comedy genre of films, which suit him better. Netizens also argued that Salman Khan is one of the most followed celebrities and should not take his fans for granted. Most comments pointed out that, with Sikandar, the actor took an ‘easy’ and ‘lazy’ approach and fooled his fans.

When Rashmika Mandanna ‘warned’ her fans to not expect a ‘performance’ in the role of Sikandar

One of Sikandar's criticisms was Rashmika Mandanna's poor performance. However, the actress, who delivered hits like Pushpa 2, Animal and Chhaava, had seemingly hinted about her limited role in the Bollywood film. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she described Sikandar as her ‘first commercial Bollywood’ film. She argued that she chose the role because she wanted to show diversity and prove that she can be part of commercial films where she does not have to ‘perform’ as much. Addressing her fans, Rashmika said, “Guys, I am telling you this is a full-fledged Bollywood heroine type.”



