Salman Khan's Sikandar Box Office A Scam? Free Ticket Handouts, Empty Theatres Expose Corporate Bookings

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar released on the Eid weekend on March 30. The movie opened to a lukewarm response from cine-goers. Those who caught early shows of the film took to their social media account to share their first impressions, bashing it for a weak storyline, poor dialogue, sub-par acting and lousy screenplay. While the reviews of the movie remain on the negative side, another worrying aspect for Sikandar makers is the accusations of corporate booking.

Ahead of the film's release, it was reported that the makers had inflated the advanced ticket sales numbers to project a higher interest in the movie, using block seats and corporate booking strategies. These allegations seem to be true in many areas, as social media users claimed that distributors and ticketing partners are displaying ‘houseful’ boards, but in reality, there are only select people inside the theatre. This has exposed the scam that the makers were accused of.

To add to the rumours of the film's corporate bookings, several videos circulating online show a man, who claims to be a fan, selling tickets of Sikandar worth ₹1.7 Lakh to distribute for free. As soon as the video went viral, social media users claimed that the ‘fan’ was planted by the team, in another attempt to establish Salman Khan's stardom.



Sikandar has opened to massive trolling online, with even fans of Salman Khan being left disappointed by the movie. The film has faced criticism for poor performances, a weak plot and a dull screenplay. Fans have also pointed out that Salman Khan has not even dubbed for some sequences and have called the VFX ‘disastrous.



A screengrab of empty movie theatres for Sikandar shows | Image: X

