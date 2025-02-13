Sanam Teri Kasam Beats All But This Film To Clinch 2nd Highest-Grossing Re-release Title, Know 6 Days Collection

Sanam Teri Kasam is enjoying a terrific run at the box office after it was re-released on February 7 during Valentine's Week. The romantic drama is the most-watched film this week and has surprised everyone with its terrific run. While the movie collected a mere ₹9 crore during its initial release in 2016, the re-run collection in six days stands at ₹24.25 crore. It is now the 2nd highest-grossing re-release title of all time, beating Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli and Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Sanam Teri Kasam re-released on February 7 | Image: IMDb

Sanam Teri Kasam box office run detailed

On Thursday, the film collected ₹2.50-2.60 crore nett, pushing its total in India to nearly ₹25 crore with gross figure touching the ₹29 crore mark. Only Tumbbad, which re-released last year is ahead of Sanam Teri Kasam as far as re-runs are considered. Harshvardhan Rane's film has surpassed Ghilli (₹26 crore+) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (₹25.50 crore) to become the 2nd highest-grossing re-release title in India. Only Tumbbad (₹32 crore) stands above it.

Tumbbad is the highest-grossing re-release so far | Image: IMDb

Finally received the recognition it deserves: Directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao on Sanam Teri Kasam

Directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao recently expressed their pride and satisfaction as their 2016 romantic drama, Sanam Teri Kasam, has finally received the recognition it truly deserves.