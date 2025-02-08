Sanam Teri Kasam, Interstellar Re-Run Outshine New Releases Loveyapa, Badass Ravi Kumar At Box Office On Opening Day

The trend of re-release has made its way into the new year as well. Valentine's week in India commenced with cult-classic movies Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar returning to the big screens. Surprisingly, there were more takers of the re-released movies than new films like Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar. As per Sacnilk, the old movie has outshone new releases on the opening day.

Sanam Teri Kasam, Interstellar re-release to a promising start at the box office

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam failed to a leave a lasting impression when it was first released in 2016. 9 years later, the movie was resurrected. On the day of release, February 7, the film minted ₹4.25-4.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. This is nearly 50% more than the original collection of the movie. On its first release, Sanam Teri Kasam had minted only ₹9 crore. Over the years, social media users expressed their fondness for the drama and the frenzy has now translated into box office business.

Sanam Teri Kasam and Intestellar re-released on February 7 | Image: IMDb

Not just Bollywood, the audience seems to be drawn towards re-released English movies as well. Christopher Nolan's classic sci-fi film Interstellar also got a limited release in India in 2D and IMAX format. As per Sacnilk, “On its first day of re-release, the film scored approximately 2.25-2.50 crores net collection which is one of the biggest openings for a re-release title in India." The coming weekend is expected to give a further boost to the film.



Loveyapa, Badass Ravi Kumar continue Bollywood's dry spell at the box office

This year has been off to a dull start for the Hindi film industry. Azaad, Fateh, Emergency, Sky Force and Deva failed to leave a mark at the box office. The pattern has continued with the new releases - Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar. The films hit the big screens on February 7 and registered a dismal start at the box office.

Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar re-released on February 7 | Image: IMDb