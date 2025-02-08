Published 13:27 IST, February 8th 2025
Sanam Teri Kasam, Interstellar Re-Run Outshine New Releases Loveyapa, Badass Ravi Kumar At Box Office On Opening Day
Keeping up with the trend of re-releases, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru's Sanam Teri Kasam and Christopher Nolan's Interstellar hit the big screens on February 7.
The trend of re-release has made its way into the new year as well. Valentine's week in India commenced with cult-classic movies Sanam Teri Kasam and Interstellar returning to the big screens. Surprisingly, there were more takers of the re-released movies than new films like Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar. As per Sacnilk, the old movie has outshone new releases on the opening day.
Sanam Teri Kasam, Interstellar re-release to a promising start at the box office
Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam failed to a leave a lasting impression when it was first released in 2016. 9 years later, the movie was resurrected. On the day of release, February 7, the film minted ₹4.25-4.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. This is nearly 50% more than the original collection of the movie. On its first release, Sanam Teri Kasam had minted only ₹9 crore. Over the years, social media users expressed their fondness for the drama and the frenzy has now translated into box office business.
Not just Bollywood, the audience seems to be drawn towards re-released English movies as well. Christopher Nolan's classic sci-fi film Interstellar also got a limited release in India in 2D and IMAX format. As per Sacnilk, “On its first day of re-release, the film scored approximately 2.25-2.50 crores net collection which is one of the biggest openings for a re-release title in India." The coming weekend is expected to give a further boost to the film.
Loveyapa, Badass Ravi Kumar continue Bollywood's dry spell at the box office
This year has been off to a dull start for the Hindi film industry. Azaad, Fateh, Emergency, Sky Force and Deva failed to leave a mark at the box office. The pattern has continued with the new releases - Loveyapa and Badass Ravi Kumar. The films hit the big screens on February 7 and registered a dismal start at the box office.
The Himesh Reshammiya starrer raked in ₹2.75 core, as per Sacnilk. Loveyapa, which marks the big screen debut of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, has opened to negative to mixed reviews. As per Sacnilk, the movie opened at ₹1.25 crore at the domestic box office. The coming weekend remains crucial to assess which film will emerge victorious in the clash.
