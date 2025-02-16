Updated 12:09 IST, February 16th 2025
Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release Box Office Day 9: Harvardhan Rane-Mawra Hocane Film Braves Chhaava Storm
Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released on big screens nine years after its original release and since then the film has disrupted the domestic box office.
Sanam Teri Kasam is a 2016 romantic drama that hit the big screens again on February 7. The film scored big at the box office in the first week of re-run. However, following the release of Chhaava, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer has registered a dip in business. Despite the decline, the movie is staying steady at the ticketing counter.
Sanam Teri Kasam registers a positive second Saturday
Sanam Teri Kasam opened to ₹4 crore, which is staggering for a re-release. In the first weekend, the romantic drama raked in ₹15.50 crore. On the second Friday of its re-run on the big screens, the Harvardhan Rane starrer collected ₹1.50 crore.
As per Sacnilk, the movie is expected to collect ₹2 crore on the second Saturday, which is amusing, given that new releases like Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava have taken over the box office. The historical drama has dominated the ticketing counter and has also taken over the majority of shows in most theatres, thus reducing screens for Sanam Teri Kasam and other movies. Sanam Teri Kasam has amassed a total of close to ₹30 crore in its re-release. The movie is short of just a few crores to surpass Tumbbad (₹32 crores net). and become the highest re-release grosser.
Mawra Hocane reacts to Sanam Teri Kasam re-release success
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane headlines Sanam Teri Kasam, alongside Harshvardhan Rane. Hocane, who recently tied the knot, shared how her husband has brought good luck for her and the film. In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, the actress reacted to the success of the movie.
She shared, “To be honest, if the film has waited nine years to achieve these numbers, I think it's my husband bringing in the luck for sure. Because, the only thing that has changed since then is this (Mawra getting married). The film was always there, and everything was there. But I truly feel it's the marriage luck because it's literally the same dates.” She added, "Of course, it is unbelievable for me too, the love that we are receiving. I can see some things, and I am sure I am missing out on a lot. But all that I can see is very overwhelming. I can only be grateful for it." Mawra tied the knot with Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani on February 5.
