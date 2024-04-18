Sandeep Reddy Vanga Blasts Adil Hussain For Criticism Of Kabir Singh: Will Replace You With AI

Advertisement

Adil Hussain, who featured in the film Kabir Singh, recently stated in an interview that he regrets working in the Shahid Kapoor starrer. However, his comments did not go unnoticed. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga was quick to respond to Adil's comments and slammed his remarks on his social media handle.

What did Adil Hussain say about Kabir Singh?

It all started when Hussain admitted that he was unaware of Kabir Singh storyline when he agreed to do it. He later tried to turn it down by demanding an exorbitant fee, but the producers agreed to pay him the desired amount, leaving him with no choice but to do the film.

"The scene I did is a good scene so I thought the film is also going to be good. So I go to watch the film and I thought what am I doing here? You have no idea how I felt. I felt so embarrassed," he told YouTube channel AP Podcast. Adil further called the film "mysoginist" and went on to say that he would never recommend this film to his wife in the first place.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticises Adil Hussain

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was quick to respond to Adil Hussain's comments. He took to his X handle and wrote, "Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did.. I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help. Now smile properly (sic)."

Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did 👏https://t.co/BiJIV3UeyO

I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help👍 Now smile properly 🙂 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep)

This is not the first time Sandeep Reddy Vanga has responded to critics of his films, having previously addressed Kabir Singh and Animal. The filmmaker, known for his unabashed storytelling, has repeatedly courted controversy with his unfiltered outbursts on social media.