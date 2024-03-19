Advertisement

Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara completed one year on Saturday, July 24. Taking to Instagram, Sanjana posted a heart-touching note calling the journey 'emotional and magical.' The 24-year-old shared a BTS image from the shoot with co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput and thanked fans for their 'love, admiration and support'. She stated that the support from fans had helped turn this 'tough journey of loss' to a little more bright.

"A year ago today, upon the eve of Dil Bechara’s release, my nervousness knew no bounds. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal. Each of your letters, your sketches, your remembering every dialogue, remembering every scene, and celebrating every milestone has made this tough journey that has been ridden with loss become a little more bright & sparkly," she said on Instagram.

Sharing her personal journey from the film, Sanjana Sanghi said, that it was a great honour for her to essay the role of Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel that she had read an endless number of times as a teen. "Staying true to Kizie’s core yet making her a whole new person, has been one of the most unique, uphill but satisfying challenges life has ever thrown at me, every bit of which has helped me grow and evolve, as a person & as an actor," she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to creatives geniuses who had made her journey 'unforgettable' thanking Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant Singh Rajput, A.R Rahman, and others who aided her and the film in the process.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead, and Sushant Singh Rajput's last film was released on July 24, 2020 on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Within minutes, the film had garnered raving reviews and positive feedback with the IMDb giving the movie 10/10 pointer. With this, it became the 1st film on IMDb's top-rated Indian movies list. The movie is an adaptation of the popular novel Fault In Our Stars, which was adapted into a movie in the US starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.