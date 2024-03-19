×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated July 24th, 2021 at 15:53 IST

Sanjana Sanghi pens heartfelt note as 'Dil Bechara' turns 1; shares BTS pic with Sushant

Sanjana Sanghi shared a BTS image from the shoot with co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput and thanked fans for their 'love, admiration and support'.

Reported by: Ananya Varma
Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput
Image- Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara completed one year on Saturday, July 24. Taking to Instagram, Sanjana posted a heart-touching note calling the journey 'emotional and magical.' The 24-year-old shared a BTS image from the shoot with co-actor Sushant Singh Rajput and thanked fans for their 'love, admiration and support'. She stated that the support from fans had helped turn this 'tough journey of loss' to a little more bright. 

"A year ago today, upon the eve of Dil Bechara’s release, my nervousness knew no bounds. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal. Each of your letters, your sketches, your remembering every dialogue, remembering every scene, and celebrating every milestone has made this tough journey that has been ridden with loss become a little more bright & sparkly," she said on Instagram.

Sharing her personal journey from the film, Sanjana Sanghi said, that it was a great honour for her to essay the role of Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel that she had read an endless number of times as a teen. "Staying true to Kizie’s core yet making her a whole new person, has been one of the most unique, uphill but satisfying challenges life has ever thrown at me, every bit of which has helped me grow and evolve, as a person & as an actor," she said. 

She also expressed her gratitude to creatives geniuses who had made her journey 'unforgettable' thanking Mukesh Chhabra, Sushant Singh Rajput, A.R Rahman, and others who aided her and the film in the process.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead, and Sushant Singh Rajput's last film was released on July 24, 2020 on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Within minutes, the film had garnered raving reviews and positive feedback with the IMDb giving the movie 10/10 pointer. With this, it became the 1st film on IMDb's top-rated Indian movies list. The movie is an adaptation of the popular novel Fault In Our Stars, which was adapted into a movie in the US starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.

Advertisement

Published July 24th, 2021 at 15:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra Yodha

Yodha BO Collection

2 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

7 minutes ago
How Does The Weight Loss Drug Semaglutide Prevent Your Heart?

Decoding Semaglutide

9 minutes ago
Bastar

Bastar BO Collection

10 minutes ago
Fidelity International layoffs

Fidelity International

14 minutes ago
Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked MV Ruen

PM on Ruen's Rescue

14 minutes ago
NDA Parties Seek EC Action Against DGP For Chaos At PM Modi's Andhra Pradesh Rally

Chaos At PM Rally

15 minutes ago
tejashwi yadav, Rahul gandhi

Cong RJD seat sharing

15 minutes ago
OAVS Teacher, Principal Recruitment Notification Out

OAVS teachers' vacancy

21 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-407

24 minutes ago
Suriya

Suriya 43 Update

35 minutes ago
Seal escapes at the last second by jumping on a boat

Lucky Escape

37 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

37 minutes ago
Cash Rs 1 crore seized in Karnataka's Mandya

1 Crore Cash Seized

38 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee-Nick Visit Farhan

41 minutes ago
Bengaluru Police Seize ₹20 Lakh Unaccounted Cash In Two Separate Incidents

Bengaluru Cash Seized

41 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

42 minutes ago
Who is nayab saini

LS Polls LIVE Updates

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IPL 2024 Absentees: List of players who have opted out of the season

    Sports 13 hours ago

  2. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Don't Shout at Me: CJI Rebukes Lawyers During Electoral Bonds Hearing

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News15 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: IPS Officer Vivek Sahay Appointed West Bengal DGP

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo