Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

Sanjana Sanghi, Rohit Saraf's Woh Bhi Din The Releases After 11 Year Delay

Sanjana Sanghi reminisced about the experience of shooting Sajid Ali's directorial debut 11 years ago with Rohit Saraf and Adarsh Gourav.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Woh Bhi Din The
A still from Woh Bhi Din The | Image:Instagram
  3 min read
Sanjana Sanghi and Rohit Saraf's film Woh Bhi Din The finally saw the light of the day after 11 years of wait. The story of the film revolves around a photojournalist named Rahul Sinha who visits his institution and gets nostalgic after remembering all the precious moments of his life.

Sanjana Sanghi gets nostalgic after Woh Bhi Din The releases

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana Sanghi reminisced about the beautiful experience of shooting Sajid Ali's directorial debut 11 years ago alongside Rohit Saraf and Adarsh Gourav. "This image is of @rohitsaraf & I, 11 years ago, on the sets of Wo Bhi Din The, in Jamshedpur. And swipe for more with @gouravadarsh...This was the year of my 12th boards, and my heart somehow told me setting off to Jamshedpur for 3 months with the most incredible bunch of people to shoot this beautiful tale would be a good idea. 12-hour shifts. Many hours of studying before & after. But God, good decision it was. I made the best friends, for life. We lived. We learned. We experienced joy in its purest form," she wrote.

 

 

"(I also went on to somehow get 96.5% in my boards right after returning from filming) Ofcourse, in the 11 years that our baby has taken to reach you all, life has moved on and transformed in every way big and small. Hope was lost for a period of time, but eventually, hope triumphs," she added.

Rohit Saraf takes a stroll down memory lane

Rohit also took a stroll down memory lane and shared that he was just 15 when he shot the Sajid Ali directorial. In a note on his Instagram handle, Rohit mentioned how he poured his heart into the project and how it is a reminder of how far he has come as an actor. He recalled how back then, he didn't have the pressure of how he'd be perceived by the audience.

 

 

"I knew close to nothing, sought guidance from director Sajid Ali in every aspect. And when I think about it now, I cherish and miss the not knowing," he said. The actor added, "[The film has] given me a lot more than I could've imagined - from instilling my first flicker of hope to inspiring my longest - most fervent prayer. From being my first heartbreak to giving me moments of profound acceptance and now eventually an overwhelming sense of gratitude," he wrote.

The Sajid Ali directorial takes audience back in time as the film's plot revolves around high school adventures of young boys. The film is streaming on Zee5. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Published March 30th, 2024 at 10:20 IST

