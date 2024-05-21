Advertisement

Welcome To The Jungle makers have assembled possibly the biggest cast for a Hindi film. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kiku Sharada and Krushna Abhishek.

However, seems like managing all of these actors' schedule has been a hassle as Sanjay Dutt has reportedly walked out of the project. Several media reports are pointing towards different reasons behind his quitting the movie citing health issues, too many changes in the script and an unplanned shooting schedule.

Sanjay Dutt walks out of Welcome To The Jungle

As per Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay wasn’t happy with the unplanned shooting schedule and decided to opt out of the movie. The portal quoted a source as saying, “Sanjay Dutt has cited date issues for his exit. He has conveyed all the issues to his dear friend Akshay, who took the points into account and holds no bad blood. Sanjay Dutt felt that the Welcome To The Jungle shoot was happening in an unplanned way, with too many changes in the script, disturbing his diary of the shoot, and hence has parted ways.”

Meanwhile, another report in Pinkvilla claims that the actor has quit the film due to his health issues. Reportedly, Sanjay's character had a lot of action scenes in the movie, which made him walk out of the film considering his health problems.

Welcome returns after 9 years in a new avatar

A new Welcome film is coming to the big screens after close to a decade. From the looks of it, the Ahmed Khan directorial will be totally different from the previous movies Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). Welcome 3 went on the floors last year in November and will debut in theatres on December 20.

Released in 2007, Welcome starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The second installment was titled Welcome Back which was released in the year 2015 and featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan. Both the movies were directed by Anees Bazmee.

