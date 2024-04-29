Advertisement

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is slated to release on April 18, 2025. The filming of the project will begin sometime soon. Ahead of the shoot commencement, actors Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra have joined the cast of the Shashank Khaitan directorial.

Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra come on board for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

As per media reports, Rohit and Sanya will be seen playing pivotal roles in the family entertainer film. Being made with an ensemble star cast, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Rohit and Sanya’s first project together which will go on floors in a few weeks. The shooting schedule of the film will start in Mumbai before moving to Rajasthan and other international locations.

On the work front, Rohit is looking forward to the release of the third season of his streaming show Mismatched, and his theatrical film Ishq Vishk Rebound. Sanya, on the other hand, will be seen in Mrs, which is the Hindi remake of the Nimisha Sajayan-starrer Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

Varun Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan collaborate for the third time

Varun and Shashank have teamed up for the third time for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The actor-director duo have previously delivered hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. Additionally, Varun has shared screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in the 2022 drama film Bawaal.

Additionally, the actor is gearing up for the release of A Kaleeswaran’s Baby John. it features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. Accompanying them are seasoned actors Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in supporting characters. S Thaman is credited for the film’s music.