Saraswati ji Did Hold My Hand: Sonu Nigam Writhes in Pain Ahead of Pune Concert, Shares Video

Singer Sonu Nigam revealed one of his difficult moments of his life with fans. The singer who is jam-packed with shows, shared a video of himself in extreme pain before his performance in Pune. The video is now going viral on social media.

Sonu Nigam reveals severe back pain in viral video

Sonu Nigam took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he can be writhing in pain before his show in Pune. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, “Sarasvati ji did hold my last night”. In the video, it can be seen that despite his pain, Sonu Nigam went ahead and performed on stage for his fans.

Fans took to comment section to wish the singer a speedy recovery. One user wrote, “I can’t even see you in pain.. must be so difficult for you! But look at you dancing! Oh my god.. you are a miracle. God is always blessing you dear king soul, sending lots of love and hugs. Please take care”. Another user wrote, “Dhyan rakhiye maharaj sharir pehle baki sab baad me don't dance for some time”. “Sonu Ji, please don’t do a concert when you’re not feeling well. Your health is more important to us than any concert”, wrote the third user.

All about Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is known for his versatility across various genres of music including romantic, rock, devotional, ghazal and patriotic songs. Apart from Hindi, he has sung songs in languages including Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Tamil, English and Nepali among others.

File photo of Sonu Nigam | Source: IMDb