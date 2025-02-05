Published 17:14 IST, February 5th 2025
Scandalous! Another Video Of Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fan On Lips During Concert Surfaces, Internet Says 'Repeat Offender'
As Udit Narayan continues to face backlash over his video of kissing a female fan on the lips, another such clip from a concert has also surfaced.
Udit Narayan is caught up in a social media storm over a purported video of him kissing a female fan on the lips during one of his concerts. While the criticism over the clip has refused to die down, another, undated video of the singer has surfaced in which he kissed a female on the lips as she sought a selfie with him. More trolling followed as social media users chanced upon the purported video, with many calling the Pehla Nasha singer a 'repeat offender'.
Udit Narayan does it again
In a new clip circulating online, Udit Narayan is seen near the edge of the stage as female fans stand closer to him with cell phones in their hands, seeking selfies. As the women click pictures, he bends down to kiss two women. It appears that he kissed one of them on the cheek and the other on the lips. The date and venue of Narayan's music concert couldn't be immediately confirmed.
"Udit Narayan has done something very wrong. I had a lot of respect for him, but forcibly kissing a girl is a crime. A harassment case should be filed against him," wrote a user on X. Another said Narayan gained so much respect throughout his career and "just one kissing act ruined his image". "He kissed back and started kissing every other lady coming for a selfie. He shouldn't have done it. No one knows lady. His image is destroyed (sic)" the user added.
