Advertisement

Indian-American star Sendhil Ramamurthy says he loved working with Vidya Balan in Do Aur Do Pyaar and hopes the film brings many more opportunities from Bollywood. For the unversed, the actor had to stay away from the industry due to language barrier and familial responsibilities. In Do Aur Do Pyaar, Ramamurthy stars as Vikram, an NRI photographer who falls for Vidya Balan's Kavya, a married dentist. The film, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, is earning praise for its depiction of an urban marriage where a long-time couple seeks love outside of the relationship.

Sendhil opens up about his absence from Hindi cinema

Sendhil last worked in a Hindi production in Shor in the City in 2010. He said his absence from Hindi cinema was not driven by "a lack of desire". "I didn't want to be away from the children for far too long and be so far away where I couldn't fly home on a weekend. I hope to be doing a lot more because my kids are teenagers now and it's not cool to hang out with your dad. So I'm much more open to the prospect of coming back and doing more work in India," Ramamurthy told PTI in an interview.

Best known for his film and TV projects such as It's a Wonderful Afterlife, Heroes, Covert Affairs, New Amsterdam, The Flash and Never Have I Ever, Ramamurthy said language was also an issue that kept him away but with the global proliferation of platforms such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney everywhere, the opportunity for crossover has never been better.

"I want to do more work in India, but previously, there was always this language barrier that I couldn't overcome. I had very realistic or low expectations, depending on how you look at it. I felt like it was a bridge too far and I can maybe dip my toe in, but then I'm going to have to dip right back out because there's not going to be an opening for me," he said.

Advertisement

Sendhil reveals how South Asian actors desire to work in India

According to Ramamurthy, there are many South Asian actors in the United States who would love to come over to India and work. "I hope there's a way that we can kind of cross pollinate... Let's face it, at the end of the day, it is a business but the business can be so great. If you've got that cross pollination, look at the audience that you get access to." Produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla, Do Aur Do Pyaar also stars Ileana D'Cruz. The movie is currently running in theatres.

(With PTI inputs)