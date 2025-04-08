Shaan Makes Explosive Comments on Reality Show After Hema Malini Was Spotted Holding Indian Idol Script: It's Also Fixed...

Shaan is one of the most popular playback singers in the industry. The singer has also served as a judge on singing reality shows, including The Voice India and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. In a recent podcast, he detailed the process of how the performance of the contestants is enhanced, retouched and edited. He also shared why he decided to step away from such shows when he came to know about how ‘reality' is altered.

Shaan clears the air on how ‘real’ reality shows are

The Main Aisa Kyun Hoon singer recently appeared on the Vickey Lalwani podcast and shared how the process of reality show production has changed post-2018. Speaking only about singing shows, the singer shared that the contestant sings on the stage live only once, but their song is later completely redubbed. He opined, “Vahan jo gaate hain voh ek baari hi hota hai (What they sing there happens only once), but then they take that audio to the studio and make them sing again. This has been going on for a few years now. Then it's also fixed, corrected.” He pointed out that almost all final performances are flawless and pitch perfect, which is ‘not possible’.



He also shared that judges on such reality shows also give their feedback, keeping in mind the final edit of the episode. He argued that the TRPs of such shows were much better earlier when the content was ‘kept real'. He added, “ I had a few fallouts when these things were being forced initially.” Shaan has not judged reality shows for the past few years.

When Indian Idol 15 courted controversy over being scripted

Viral photo of Hema Malini with reality show script | Image: X

