Shaan Makes Explosive Comments on Reality Show After Hema Malini Was Spotted Holding Indian Idol Script: It's Also Fixed...

Shaan is one of the most popular playback singers in the industry. The singer has also served as a judge on singing reality shows, including The Voice India and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. In a recent podcast, he detailed the process of how the performance of the contestants is enhanced, retouched and edited. He also shared why he decided to step away from such shows when he came to know about how ‘reality' is altered.
The Main Aisa Kyun Hoon singer recently appeared on the Vickey Lalwani podcast and shared how the process of reality show production has changed post-2018. Speaking only about singing shows, the singer shared that the contestant sings on the stage live only once, but their song is later completely redubbed. He opined, “Vahan jo gaate hain voh ek baari hi hota hai (What they sing there happens only once), but then they take that audio to the studio and make them sing again. This has been going on for a few years now. Then it's also fixed, corrected.” He pointed out that almost all final performances are flawless and pitch perfect, which is ‘not possible’.
He also shared that judges on such reality shows also give their feedback, keeping in mind the final edit of the episode. He argued that the TRPs of such shows were much better earlier when the content was ‘kept real'. He added, “ I had a few fallouts when these things were being forced initially.” Shaan has not judged reality shows for the past few years.
Just a few days back, a photo from the set of Indian Idol 15 went viral. In the clip, veteran actress Hema Malini was spotted holding a full script of the show. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the exact lines spoken by the actress on the show were a part of the script. The photo went viral, with many questioning the authenticity of the ‘reality shows'. The makers of the show have not responded to the same yet.
