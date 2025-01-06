Shahid Kapoor Begins Shoot For Vishal Bhardwaj's Action Thriller Ahead Of Deva Release, Shares A Sneak Peek Of Muhurat Shot

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Deva, and on Sunday, the makers unveiled the teaser offering a closer glimpse of the movie. Before the movie hit the theatres, Shahid had already begun the shoot of his next movie Arjun Ustra (tentative title). On Monday, the actor shared a shot from puja muhurat on his social media handle. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda, Nana Patekar and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

Arjun Ustra goes on floor

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared a photo from the Muhurat day of the shoot. In the image we can see a clapboard that reads, "Scene No: 18, Shot No: 6 and Take No: 2". The background is blurry but we can make out that Shahid is relaxing on a chair in a grey bathrobe and a cowboy hat. "A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today! Stay tuned as the magic unfolds. Straight from the Mahurat shoot! #SajidNadiadwala Presents. A @vishalrbhardwaj Film. Film releasing on 5th December 2025" read the caption.

The shooting for Vishal's upcoming action-thriller began today in Mumbai. The film is expected to be a high-octane action thriller. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is gearing up for a spectacular year in 2025, with a remarkable slate of four major releases. The year kicks off with the highly anticipated untitled action film directed by the filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Others include Sikandar, Housefull 5, and Baaghi 4.

(A file photo of Shahid Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

With these blockbuster releases, Sajid Nadiadwala becomes the only producer to have multiple major films lined up for release in 2025, all under his banner and without any external collaborations.

The movie is set to be released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025.

What do we know about Deva?