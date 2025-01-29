Shahid Kapoor Has The Perfect Response To Wife Mira's 'Tum 5% Bhi Aditya Jaise Nahi Ho' Comment: Kabir Singh Bhi...

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adored couples in the industry. They never shy away from expressing their love on social media In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor spoke about his personal life and his bond with wife Mira Rajput.

Shahid Kapoor on his bond with Mira Rajput: Wife is always a boss

In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor said, “Mira likes to watch Jab We Met as a genre. She says, Tum Aditya raise to 5% bhi nahin ho. I am like shukar hai main Kabir Singh bhi 5% nahin nikla. Wife is always a boss and kids are boss ke manager”.

File photo of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput | Source: IMDb

But, interestingly, Shahid Kapoor also played the role of Kabir Singh, was total opposite to his character of Aditya in Jab We Met. It was his wife Mira Rajput who had convinced him to do Kabir Singh. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid said, “She just kept looking at me and after 5 minutes she was like 'just shut up and do it. It's the perfect film for you'. I was like 'really?', she was like 'Yeah. People love to see you in love stories, people love to see you in messed-up characters. This has both! Just do it!' Her thinking was so simple and I had overcomplicated it for myself and I guess it was good I did Kabir Singh."

Shahid Kapor and Mira Rajput’s relationship

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's wedding was nothing short of an Indian fairytale romance. The actor met his young wife while shooting for his movie Udta Punjab and believed that he failed to impress his father-in-law due to sporting his haggard avatar from the movie to meet him for the first time.

