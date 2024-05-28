Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are now reportedly the proud owners of not one, but two luxury apartments in Mumbai. While Shahid and Mira, in tow with their children Misha and Zain, already reside in a carefully-done up Worli apartment, the husband-wife duo have gone ahead and invested in a second property in the same posh locality.

Details on Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's new Worli purchase



As per registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are now the proud owners of a second Worli residence. As per the documents the property transaction worth ₹58.66 crore was registered on May 24, 2024. The documents also assert that the luxury apartment measures 5395 sq ft RERA carpet and comes with three parking spaces.

Advertisement

Shahid and Mira purchased the luxury apartment from Chandak Realtors Pvt Ltd. It is located in the higher floors of the high-rise constructed by Oberoi Realty. The apartment had come into Chandak Realtors' possession following a bulk deal which went through in February of 2023 wherein 28 apartments were purchased by D’ Mart owner Radhakishan Damani’s family and close associates. The total deal came in at ₹1238 crores.

Inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's current residence



Though Mira Kapoor is yet to give a guided tour of her posh Worli residence, glimpses on her and husband Shahid Kapoor's social media, allows a fair understanding of the place's aesthetic. Undisputedly, the heart of the home in the sprawling living area. Opening out on to the balcony, the view comprises of the ocean and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Also present in the home, is a piano room, from where Mira often shares glimpses of her practice sessions.

As per an Architectural Digest India report, the space was purchased by the Kapoors for ₹55.9 crores, excluding the additional the ₹2.91 crores paid toward stamp duty. Spread across 8625 sq ft, the house comes with six allocated parking spaces.