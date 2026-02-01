Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu Writer Claims Director 'Messed Up' The Movie: He's A Duffer, An Idiot

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor teamed up for the comedy drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018). Despite the hype surrounding the new pair and its innovative storyline, the movie failed to impress fans. In a new interview, the film's writer Vipul K Rawal, who claimed that he was credited for the original concept of the movie only in the final cut, revealed how the director and a writer duo he hired to work on the movie "ruined it" completely.

Vipul said, "I did a lot of research for almost four years for Batti Gul Meter Chalu. It revolved around the issue of electricity supply and shortage. I wrote it in 2009. When a writer writes a movie, there's always a logic behind a character. The lawyer is a blackmailing character. He used to blackmail a lot of corporates. He was a smart lawyer. Batti Gul Meter Chalu mere se Annu Kapoor ji ne 2009 mein kharidi thi. It came back to me because he didn't make it. Director and actor matter a lot."

He added, "The director (Shree Narayan Singh), I don't know what happened why he switched a story based in Mumbai to Uttarakhand. CM sahab se mil liya. Humein subsidy mil rahi hai. DM ke sath chai pi li. There were two writers. I don't know what they did. Pehli meeting jab huyi after Shahid had come on board. Mujhe yeh dono kafi bewakoof type ke lage. Kafi sinking feeling type ki aayi ki meri film barbaad ho gayi. Jo meri script discuss kar rahe the, mujhe feeling aa gayi thi ke yeh film gayi. Maine chod di woh film aur bola aapko jo karna hai kariye. This is what happens when a director tries to be a writer. He messed it up. There is a psychology behind a script. He's a duffer. An idiot. Puri script bigad di. I don't blame Shahid. He is an actor. Agar unhone koi suggestion diye toh nahi lene chahiye the director ko. It was the director's call ki language change kar di. Uttarakhand le gaye. Akal hi nahi hai."

Batti Gul Meter Chalu is directed by Shree Narayan Singh | Image: X

In 2018, before Batti Gul Meter Chalu released, Shree Narayan Singh was also accused by Vipul for copyright infringement. Clarifying in the matter, the director had then said that Vipul had submitted his story to then producer, Prerna Arora. He had liked the basic idea but roped in writers Garima Wahal and Sidhartha Singh to develop it further.

