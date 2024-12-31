Shahid Kapoor's Deva Has A 'Unique Connection' With Amitabh Bachchan? Here's What We Know

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next big project, Deva. Since the shoot wrapped, the intense glimpse of the actor from the action thriller has kept everyone waiting with bated breath. Now, reports suggest that Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios will treat the audience to a New Year surprise by releasing the film’s first poster on January 1, 2025, which will feature a special connection to Amitabh Bachchan.

Shahid Kapoor-led Deva's has a special Amitabh Bachchan connection: Report

According to the Pinkvilla report, the Deva team will unveil the first poster of the film on January 1, 2025. The movie might also hold a special connection to Amitabh Bachchan which will be revealed in the same poster.

As per Pinkvilla source, “Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios are all set to start the New Year with a bang by unveiling the first poster of Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, on January 1. The poster is set to be a visual treat, showcasing Shahid in a fresh and raw look. Fans will also love the unique connection to Amitabh Bachchan.”

Deva team | Image: X

However, the makers have not made any official announcement yet.

Why did Shahid Kapoor’s Deva release get preponed?

For unversed, Deva was earlier supposed to be released on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. However, the makers later announced that the action-thriller would be arriving earlier, on January 31, 2025. A few weeks ago, the team shared the news on social media, revealing that fans would get to see the film sooner than expected.

The caption read, “Sit tight, ‘cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think, January 31st, 2025! The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we’re beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected! Mark your calendars and get ready for a heart-pumping experience that you won’t forget!”

Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva is wrapped up | Image: X