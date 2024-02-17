English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

Shahid Kapoor Surprises Fans Watching Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya In Theatre, Video Goes Viral

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon headline the romantic comedy film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film hit the big screen on February 9.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor | Image:Shahid Kapoor/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of his recent film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The romantic drama is headlined by the actor along with Kriti Sanon. Days after the release of the film, Shahid made a surprise visit to the theatre which was playing the film. A video of the same is now going viral on social media. 

Fan frenzy in theatres as Shahid Kapoor gives a surprise

In the video shared by paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, Shahid Kapoor can be seen sneaking into the theatre as fans enjoy a show of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actor interacted with the fans in the theatre and took their feedback for the film as the credits rolled. 

In the viral video, fans of the actor could be heard screaming and clicking pictures of him as he surprised them. The overwhelmed audience also gave the actor a standing ovation for his performance in the romantic comedy. A video of the same is now doing rounds on social media.   

Where to watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya online? 

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is currently running in theatres. While there is no official confirmation of when the romantic comedy will debut on a digital platform, the platform of its streaming is confirmed. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon after its theatrical run ends.

Subscribers on the platform can watch the film for free on the platform. Audiences are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the film’s OTT debut. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the big screen on February 9, coinciding with the Valentine's Day holiday. 

Published February 17th, 2024 at 08:40 IST

