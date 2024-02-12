Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the big screen on February 9, coinciding with the Valentine's Day holiday. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon together for the first time. The romantic comedy can be streamed online after its theatrical run.

Where to watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya online?

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is currently running in theatres. While there is no official confirmation of when the romantic comedy will debut on a digital platform, the platform of its streaming is confirmed. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon after its theatrical run ends.

Subscribers on the platform can watch the film for free on the platform. Audiences are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the film’s OTT debut.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya holds steady at the box office

The Shahid Kapoor starrer opened to a decent ₹6.7 crore at the box office. In the subsequent days, the movie has registered an upward trend in business. On day 2, which was the first Saturday of the film’s release, the movie raked in ₹9.65 crore.

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, on Sunday the movie again registered an 8.8% growth. The collection amassed ₹10.5 crore. In its three-day theatrical run, the film has collected ₹26.85 crore. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel says, “Monday's performance is crucial, if it stays around 3.50-4 cr then lifetime collection will surpass ₹60 cr nett in India.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya makers tease sequel

For those who have watched the movie, popular actress Janhvi Kapoor has made a special appearance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Janhvi's cameo comes at a crucial point in the narrative, adding an extra layer of depth to the story. Interestingly, the makers managed to keep Janhvi's involvement under wraps and kept the audience guessing until now.

The movie has ended with a note of ‘to be continued’ and Janhvi’s character has arrived at a prominent point in the movie’s narrative. It is highly anticipated that she might have a pivotal role in the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sequel if ever announced. However, there’s no official confirmation on the same yet.