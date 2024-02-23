Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 22:54 IST

Shahid Kapoor Talks About Kabir Singh Being Criticised For Toxic Masculinity 5 Years After Release

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh was a big hit at the box office despite garnering mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh | Image:Instagram
Shahid Kapoor recently appeared on a talk show No Filter Neha Season 6 and candidly opened up about his 2019 film Kabir Singh. The actor shared that he respects everyone's different opinions.  

Shahid Kapoor opens up about Kabir Singh getting mixed responses

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was a big hit at the box office despite garnering mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film grossed over ₹379 crore and became the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019 which is the highest-grossing solo-lead release.

 

Kabir Singh Movie Review - Open The Magazine

 

Now almost five years after the release, Shahid was asked if anything would change his mind to not accept the role of Kabir Singh if he could given a time machine. To this, the actor shared that he would change nothing. He continued, "I'm not here to convince you to like a character. I'm here to be the character. That is what cinema should be. It should be able to create conversation, it should be able to represent society honestly so we actually sit down and talk about it."

 

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani mark 3 years of Kabir Singh in a special way | Filmfare.com

 

Adding to it, Shahid said that his job was to play the character while everybody else's job was to decide what they felt about it. Creative freedom has to be there. "We live in a society where we have to accept different opinions. So I'm very happy with everybody's opinions and respectful of everybody's opinions," the actor concluded.

What was Kabir Singh all about?

It was an intense romantic drama starring Shahid opposite Kiara Advani. He plays the role of a surgeon, who plunges into a spiral of drugs, alcohol and rage after his intense relationship with his girlfriend turbulently ends. Upon its release, the film raised questions such as misogyny and toxic masculinity.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 22:54 IST

