Shahid Kapoor Teases Thrilling Action In Cop Film Deva, Describes It As A Challenging Character

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the high-action movie Deva. In a new interview, the Jab We Met actor said the character he is playing in Deva is very “challenging”. Helmed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, the film hit the big screens on October 11.

Shahid Kapoor says Deva has a ‘lot of action, lot of story’

Deva is helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role. Shahid said the shoot of the movie is halfway done.

Shahid Kapoor with the team of Deva | Image: Instagram

He said, “Deva is halfway through. It is a very challenging character for me, it’s very exciting. It has a lot of action but it has a lot of story, it has a strong sense of thrill, and what’s going to happen next.” He added he had an exciting time on the set of the movie. He commented, “The character is very surprising. I’m excited and having a good time on the sets.”

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor says he enjoys change and picking diverse roles

According to Shahid, the traits of a character are defined by the "script and the filmmaker and the quality of a performance is defined by what the filmmaker has brought out from the actor". "That’s what connects with the audience. That’s how I see things, but everyone has their point of view,” he told PTI in an interview. His upcoming movies are action films -- Deva and Ashwatthama -- but both the films are different from one another, Shahid said.

Advertisement

A file photo of Shahid Kapoor | Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor said, “I enjoy change, variety and I’ve been trying to do that. If you see the body of work that I’ve done in the last ten years, I always change my look in every film or pick a new character.” He added that there is a variety of genres in the ‘world of cinema’ and so he does not want to limit his choices by doing the same types of films.

(With inputs from PTI)