Ever since the launch of its trailer, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer Shaitaan has got fans excited. The horror film is a remake of the Gujarati feature Vash (2023) and canters on black magic, with Madhavan taking the spotlight as the villain. The film's advance booking opened a few of days back and the initial response has been positive. Shaitaan may open to double digits, according to film trade analysts Republic Digital spoke to in the lead up to the film's release.

Shaitaan poster ~ Image: IMDb

Shaitaan eyes good opening on March 8, may do better with good word-of-mouth

Directed by Vikas Bahl in his first-ever venture into the genre, Shaitaan will release on March 8. Another Bollywood release, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, is likely to give little to no competition to it. According to a report in Box Office India, the advance booking for the Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer opened well outside the bigger multiplexes, which could turn out to be the key in determining its commercial success.

Speaking about the universal appeal of a horror film, trade analyst Sumit Kadel said, "It is a genre which caters to mass and class. It will do well both in big city multiplexes and single screens in small cities. Ajay is popular in both sectors. If the film does well, then sky is the limit. The trailer has done well and has found tremendous response. The makers have shown confidence of the project and are doing last-minute promotions."

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar added, "Horror genre, be it Hindi and Hollywood, has always been successful. It has its own market. Vikram Bhatt's 1920 also did well last year. If it is made well its, a horror film is sure to do well in cinema halls. One of the last starry horror films was Bhoot, which became a cult hit."

Ajay, Jyotika and Madahavn's star power to fuel Shaitaan biz

Both Johar and Kadel shared that the film will benefit immensely from the star power of its leading cast. It will work well in North and South markets, they shared. "The film will open in the range of ₹8-10 crore, but the box office is very dynamic. All three stars have a good fan following in their respective markets. It is an ensemble talent," Johar shared.

Kadel added, "Jyotika and Madhvan are big stars in Tamil Nadu. It will do well in the South but maximum numbers will come from the Hindi markets." He added, "Release of Yodha next week will not affect Shaitaan. If the film is liked by the audience then it will give a big dent to the film. Yodha will suffer big time if Shaitaan is good."

