×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan Gets U/A Certificate While Original Film Vash Was For Adults Only; Know Why

Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan has received U/A certification with four modifications. This is exactly the opposite of what was given to the movie's original reference.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Janki Bodiwala with Jyotika in Shaitaan
Janki Bodiwala with Jyotika in Shaitaan | Image:Youtube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The highly anticipated film Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, has been generating buzz since its chilling trailer debut on February 22. With advance bookings opening to a positive response, expectations are high for a strong opening when the film hits theatres on March 8.

Shaitaan passed by CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a U/A certificate to the film on March 4. The CBFC's Examining Committee (EC) recommended four modifications to the makers of Shaitaan as reported by Bollywood Hungama. These included adding a voiceover for the disclaimer against black magic, displaying a static message about liquor consumption and replacing an abusive word with a scream.

 

Additionally, the committee requested a visual cut, reducing the depiction of blood oozing from the mouth by 25%.

Difference between certifications of Shaitaan Vs Vansh

Clocking in at 132 minutes, Shaitaan is an official remake of the 2023 Gujarati blockbuster Vash which notably received an adults-only certificate and underwent eight cuts. A member of the Gujarati film industry commented on the contrast, expressing curiosity about the potential business impact of a U/A certification for Vash. Despite its success, the original faced significant dialogue cuts and bloodshed scene deletions.

They said, “Vash was not just passed with an ‘A’ certificate, but it was also given 8 cuts. Shaitaan, on the other hand, gets U/A and also fewer cuts. Nevertheless, Vash was a super-hit but with a U/A certificate, imagine the business it could have done.”

Advertisement

 

 

However, industry insiders speculate that Shaitaan may be less graphic than its predecessor, potentially explaining the fewer modifications. Without viewing the film, comparisons remain speculative, leading to caution against assuming bias in the CBFC's treatment of the Bollywood remake.

An insider told the portal, “It is possible that Shaitaan is less gory than Vash and hence, it hasn’t faced so many cuts. Only once we see the film can we make a comparison. Until then, it’s too early to conclude that the CBFC was biased towards the Bollywood remake.”

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 23:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

an hour ago
England Players

England players dive

an hour ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

4 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

4 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

4 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

8 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

8 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

9 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

9 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

14 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

14 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

a day ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

a day ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

a day ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Noida-Greater Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension Worth Rs 416 Cr Approved

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Indian Citadel Creators Raj & DK Say 'OTT Was Freeing'

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Republic Summit LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch Biggest News Event

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. WWE Superstars who defeated The Undertaker at WM

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  5. Dheekshith Shetty Says Unsuccessful Films Are Getting No OTT Takers

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo