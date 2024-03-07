Advertisement

The highly anticipated film Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, has been generating buzz since its chilling trailer debut on February 22. With advance bookings opening to a positive response, expectations are high for a strong opening when the film hits theatres on March 8.

Shaitaan passed by CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a U/A certificate to the film on March 4. The CBFC's Examining Committee (EC) recommended four modifications to the makers of Shaitaan as reported by Bollywood Hungama. These included adding a voiceover for the disclaimer against black magic, displaying a static message about liquor consumption and replacing an abusive word with a scream.

Additionally, the committee requested a visual cut, reducing the depiction of blood oozing from the mouth by 25%.

Difference between certifications of Shaitaan Vs Vansh

Clocking in at 132 minutes, Shaitaan is an official remake of the 2023 Gujarati blockbuster Vash which notably received an adults-only certificate and underwent eight cuts. A member of the Gujarati film industry commented on the contrast, expressing curiosity about the potential business impact of a U/A certification for Vash. Despite its success, the original faced significant dialogue cuts and bloodshed scene deletions.

They said, “Vash was not just passed with an ‘A’ certificate, but it was also given 8 cuts. Shaitaan, on the other hand, gets U/A and also fewer cuts. Nevertheless, Vash was a super-hit but with a U/A certificate, imagine the business it could have done.”

Advertisement

However, industry insiders speculate that Shaitaan may be less graphic than its predecessor, potentially explaining the fewer modifications. Without viewing the film, comparisons remain speculative, leading to caution against assuming bias in the CBFC's treatment of the Bollywood remake.

An insider told the portal, “It is possible that Shaitaan is less gory than Vash and hence, it hasn’t faced so many cuts. Only once we see the film can we make a comparison. Until then, it’s too early to conclude that the CBFC was biased towards the Bollywood remake.”