Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Shaitaan Sequel In Works? Producer Of the Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Starrer Film Hints At Part 2

Shaitaan is a supernatural thriller film fronted by Ajay Devgn. The movie will hit the big screens on March 8 and the trailer of the same was launched today.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan
Shaitaan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shaitaan is all set to hit the big screens on March 8. Fronted by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika, the movie is based on the background of Indian black magic. Before the release of the movie, the producer has already hinted towards a sequel. 

Shaitaan part 2 is in the works, before Shaitaan release 

The trailer launch of Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan was held in Mumbai on February 22. The cast and crew of the film came together to unveil the trailer of the supernatural thriller. At the trailer launch, the film’s producer gave an update on the possibility of the film having a sequel. 

Shaintaan team at trailer launch | Image: Varinder Chawla 

 

Speaking at the trailer launch, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that they had shot the entire film in just 40 days. He also confessed that the second part of the film is in their mind already. He said, “40 din mein shoot hui hai. Part 2 bhi hamaare dimaag mein taiyaar hai.” 

Shaitaan trailer piques audience interest 

Makers of the upcoming supernatural thriller film Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika on February 22 unveiled the film's official trailer. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the trailer that he captioned, "Hell comes home with #Shaitaan #ShaitaanTrailer out now. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

The trailer takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of heart-thumping adrenaline moments, giving a glimpse into the world of Shaitaan. The film follows the story of Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger (played by Madhavan) into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is set to theatrically release on March 8, 2024.
(With inputs from ANI) 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

2 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

6 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

18 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

18 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

18 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

18 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Taking Steps to Make India Aatmanirbhar: PM Modi in Navsari | LIVE

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Fresh Protests Rock Sandeshkhali; PM Modi Likely to Meet Victims | LIVE

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video: Two Planes Collide Mid-Air During Skydiving Expedition

    World17 minutes ago

  4. CCS Approves Navy's Purchase of Over 200 BrahMos Valued at Rs 19000Cr

    Defence17 minutes ago

  5. India’s startups will no longer price perfection

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo