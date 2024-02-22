Advertisement

Shaitaan is all set to hit the big screens on March 8. Fronted by Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika, the movie is based on the background of Indian black magic. Before the release of the movie, the producer has already hinted towards a sequel.

Shaitaan part 2 is in the works, before Shaitaan release

The trailer launch of Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan was held in Mumbai on February 22. The cast and crew of the film came together to unveil the trailer of the supernatural thriller. At the trailer launch, the film’s producer gave an update on the possibility of the film having a sequel.

Shaintaan team at trailer launch | Image: Varinder Chawla

Speaking at the trailer launch, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that they had shot the entire film in just 40 days. He also confessed that the second part of the film is in their mind already. He said, “40 din mein shoot hui hai. Part 2 bhi hamaare dimaag mein taiyaar hai.”

Shaitaan trailer piques audience interest

Makers of the upcoming supernatural thriller film Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika on February 22 unveiled the film's official trailer. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the trailer that he captioned, "Hell comes home with #Shaitaan #ShaitaanTrailer out now. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

The trailer takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of heart-thumping adrenaline moments, giving a glimpse into the world of Shaitaan. The film follows the story of Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger (played by Madhavan) into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film is set to theatrically release on March 8, 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)