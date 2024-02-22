Advertisement

Shaitaan is all set to hit the big screens on March 8. The film features Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika in the lead roles. Set in the backdrop of Indian black magic, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film today, February 22.

Shaitaan trailer sends chill down your spine

The makers of Shaitaan unveiled the trailer of the horror-drama film today, February 22. The actors shared the trailer with the caption, “Hell comes home with #Shaitaan”. The trailer opens with a distressed Jyopthika making a call to the police. She requests the law enforcement to send immediate help and says someone has entered her house and has taken over her daughter.

The film takes the audience on a journey with Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

Shaitaan teaser piques audiences' curiosity for the psychological thriller

On January 25, the makers of Shaitaan revealed the film’s teaser along with the release date. The teaser gave a short glimpse into the world of Shaitaan, and R Madhavan's sinister smile at the end surely gives the chills. Sharing the post on social media, Ajay Devgn wrote in the caption, “Woh poochega tumse... ek khel hai, kheloge? Par uske behkaave mein mat aana! #ShaitaanTeaser out now! Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.” While the teaser has piqued audience interest, not much of the plot has been revealed.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. The Vikas Bahl directorial film will be theatrically released on March 8.