Shameless: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Blow Flying Kisses At Fans As Death Toll Rises In Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede

Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede: The victory celebration at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team's home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium, turned tragic as a deadly stampede occurred outside the venue where thousands had gathered. Reports have pegged the death toll at over 10, even as many were injured. Heartbreaking visuals outside the stadium showed the injured being carried by others who managed to escape. Police at the scene transported the injured to ambulances and shifted them to the nearby Bowring Hospital.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium when the stampede happened | Image: X

Inside, a photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blowing flying kisses to fans has surfaced, leading to heavy trolling of the couple. It is believed that even as the stampede occurred near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, celebrations continued inside. Virat was seen addressing the crowd inside the venue, as many were feared dead and severely injured during the stampede outside. "Still not posting about that incident and asking people to not go near the stadium, shameless (sic)," commented a social media user as the photo of Virushka went viral. Another one commented, "Isko batao koi bahar kya hua hai toh nahito log isse hi galat samjhenge (sic)."

The stampede broke out while fans were attending the celebration event for the RCB team lifting the IPL 2025 trophy. The squad, support staff and family members participated in the event organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA) at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

Injured in the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium stampede being carried to hospital | Image: Republic