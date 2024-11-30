Sharad Kapoor Accused Of Sexual Harassment By 32-year-old Woman, Josh Actor Breaks Silence

Sharad Kapoor, well known for his performance in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Josh, has been accused of sexually harassing a woman, per a report in IANS. A case has been registered against an actor for alleged misbehaviour and inappropriately touching a woman.

What do we know about the case filed against Sharad Kapoor?

As per the Khar police in Mumbai, a 32-year-old woman filed a case. Elaborating on the incident, the victim alleged that the LOC Kargil actor had called her to his house, during which he tried to misbehave with her, and also forcibly touched her inappropriately. The victim explained she came in contact with Sharad through Facebook, after which she spoke to him through video call, Sharad told her that he wanted to meet her to talk about the shooting. After this, he sent his location on the phone and was asked to come to the office in Khar. But on reaching there, she found that it was not his office but his home.

When she reached the house on the third floor of the building, a man opened the door and Sharad from inside asked her to come to his bedroom. In the evening, Sharad sent a WhatsApp message to the woman and used foul language. The victim narrated the entire incident to a friend, who then approached the nearby Khar police station and lodged a complaint against the actor.

<i>(A file photo of Sharad Kapoor | Image: Instagram)</i>

No statement has been issued from the actor with regard to the incident. An FIR has been registered against Sharad Kapoor under sections 74 (Assault or use of criminal force against a woman), 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (insult the modesty of any woman) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

Sharad Kapoor refuses sexual allegations

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Sharad rubbished the claims made by the 32-year-old woman. He said, “I did not know when the case was filed against me. I had just returned from New York. The police contacted me, but right now, I am in Kolkata. The incident did not occur; how can I take anyone's name forcefully?”

Who is Sharad Kapoor?