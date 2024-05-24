Sharad Kelkar Recalls Deepika Padukone Performing Garba In Ram-Leela Despite Severe Injuries

Advertisement

Sharad Kelkar co-starred with Deepika Padukone in the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the film which featured Deepika and Ranveer Singh together for the first time. In a new interview, Kelkar has opened up about working with the actress. He recalled her getting seriously injured during the film shoot and still performing well.

Sharad Kelkar recalls Deepika Padukone helping him while being injured herself

In an interview with Filmygyan, Sharad Kelkar spoke about the garba sequence in the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The actor recalled being hurt in his knee and the doctor advising him not to perform extreme dance steps. He remembered not being able to deliver his best performance but Deepika, who was injured herself, helped him out for the same.

A file photo of Sharad Kelkar with Deepika Padukone | Image: X

Sharad heaped praise on Deepika and said, “I remember one incident very well. More than love, I respect her (Deepika) a lot. I had knee surgery at that time and we were shooting for the song - Lahu muh lag gaya. I had to do the Garba while sitting. My physio told me, ‘You can’t sit because you just had surgery, you can't bend below 90 degrees.' I was unable to do it. Because of pain due to surgery, I couldn't do it. Since Sanjay Sir is a perfectionist, he said ‘Do as much as you can manage to perform.’ I was not getting the steps.”

He recalled the Piku actress being severely injured herself. He added, “Deepika was dancing barefoot with full bruises on her feet. Full tape bandh k usne 11 din shoot kiya pain me (She danced with tapes around her foot for eleven days, despite being in pain). But I remember when I went blank and couldn't remember the steps for the song. It was lunchtime, Deepika stayed back and she taught me. She said, ‘You can do it. I’ll teach you.' Somehow I managed to do it and she was damn sweet.'”

More about Ram-Leela

Official poster of Ram-Leela | Image: IMDb

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie is an official adaptation of the William Shakespeare book Romeo and Juliet. Along with Deepika, Ranveer and Sharad, the drama also stars Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadda, Gulshan Devaiah, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, and Abhimanyu Singh. The film was a super hit at the box office and is now streaming on Jio Cinema.