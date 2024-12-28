Shark Tank’s Aman Gupta Talks About One Bollywood Actor Who Projects To Be Humble But Is ‘Egoistic’, Netizens Take A Guess

Entrepreneurs Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal are gearing up for the fourth season of their popular show Shark Tank. During the promotions of the show, Aman got candid about one of his brand ambassadors who has "mastered the art of being humble" but in reality is an "extremely egoistic man". He further shared an unpleasant experience he had while working with him and the lessons he learnt.

Aman Gupta calls out Bollywood actor who was once Boat's brand ambassador

Appearing on Dostcast, Aman said, "We had this actor as our brand ambassador. He was an extremely egotistic man. In the news, I had always heard good things about him. People only wrote that he is ‘sweet’, ‘nice’, ‘kind’, and ‘humble’… They often mentioned his good behaviour with the paps and his fans, they also wrote that ‘he travels in economy class’, but his attitude was the extreme opposite when he worked with us. This experience taught me that people today have mastered the art of being humble.”

He continued that Indians are smart and one day they will figure out who is being genuine person and a pretentious person. "They quickly understand which hero has ego, attitude, style and rizz," Aman concluded without naming the actor.

Netizens believe Aman Gupta is talking about Kartik Aaryan