Sharvari Wagh Rounds Out Lead Cast Of Don 3 After Kiara Advani, Vikrant Massey, Ranveer Singh?

Don 3: The Ranveer Singh headliner is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and will reportedly be directed by Farhan Akhtar. As per reports, Sharvari Wagh has been roped in for the actioner. Kiara Advani was officially announced as the female lead of the film in February 2024. Sharvari's involvement in the project is not confirmed by the movie makers yet.

Sharvari Wagh in Don 3?

Sharvri Wagh rose to fame with her performance in the Munjya (2023) song Taras. She was then seen in the Maharaj, followed by Vedaa. Sharvari has been shooting for the YRF spyverse film Alpha with Alia Bhatt. It is being reported that the actress has bagged another biggie. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a source shared, “Sharvari and one more actress were being considered. But she has managed to bag the role. The team at Excel Entertainment are excited to have her on board. Sharvari, too, is quite kicked to be a part of such a huge franchise and also because it’s different from Alpha, though both are slick action films.”



The actress' role in the film has not been shared yet. It is also not confirmed if Sharvari has replaced Kiara Advani as the female lead or if she has bagged another role in the movie. The news comes amid the pregnancy of Kiara Advani. The actress and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, are expecting their first child later this year. As per reports, Vikrant Massey has also been roped in to play the antagonist in the film.



Don 3 to go on floors in June 2025?