Shikhar Dhawan made the news when photos and videos of him on the sets of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, started doing the rounds of the internet. Netizens were quick to put two and two together declaring that the cricketer would finally be making his acting debut in the much-awaited sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Dhawan has now directly commented on the conjecture.

Is Shikhar Dhawan making his acting debut?



In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shikhar Dhawan directly addressed the rumours of his reported acting debut. For the unversed, Shikhar has already featured in a cameo in Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL - the conjecture at hand is about making a proper acting debut. During the conversation, Shikhar cleared how his presence on the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par, was simply in lieu of meeting with his good friend, Aamir Khan.

Speaking separately about his equation with Aamir, the conversation also saw the cricketer express his admiration over the actor's attention to detail. He said, 'I'll ask him about the details he brings into his work.'

Shikhar Dhawan loves the camera



The cricketer was very direct when it came to sharing his experiences being on camera. He said, "Of course I enjoy it being in front of the camera" - a statement he followed up with references of all the times he has starred in commercial advertisements. However, he is aware that holding a role in a film is an entirely different ballgame.

Speaking specifically in context of starring in a feature film, Shikhar Dhawan was not entirely shut off to the idea. However, it is also not something he would want to force into existence. He added, "I am just going with the flow and I'll see what the future holds for me."