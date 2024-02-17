English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Shilpa Shetty Weighs In On Actress' Roles In 90s Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty has been ruling the roost since her debut in 1993 with Baazigar. Since then, she has made her mark in many 90s and 2000s films.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty | Image:facebook/ShilpaShettyOnline
  • 2 min read
Actress Shilpa Shetty has said that films in the 90s were looked at as a medium to “escape from reality” and things were far-fetched; hence, the actresses were glamorous because one “didn't want to see drab stuff.” Shilpa has been ruling the roost since her debut in 1993 with Baazigar. Since then, she has made her mark in many 90s and 2000s films. And with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, the actress made her series debut on a streaming platform in 2024.

Shilpa Shetty reflects on her time in 90s Bollywood

Talking about filmmakers now taking women seriously as compared to the 90s, Shilpa told IANS: “Times have changed and with time, content has changed. Films are nothing but a reflection of the fabric of our society. Back in the day, I think films were looked at as a medium to kind of escape from reality."

 

“So, things were far-fetched, actresses were glamorous because you didn't want to see drab stuff,” she added. The actress said that there was a contrast between art and commercial cinema back then. “And there was a clear dichotomy between art films and commercial cinema. Today. I feel lines are blurred,” she said.

Shilpa Shetty lauds Shefali Shah, Vidya Balan

Shilpa added: “People are constantly concentrating on great content. We are living in a more egalitarian society. Hence, you reflect on what women of today are in your movies and in your content.” The actress made no bones when she said that one needs to move with time.

Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime 

 

“That’s why you maybe having a Shefali Shah helming the role of a strong protagonist in a Delhi Crime or a Vidya Balan in a Shakuntala or even Tara Shetty in IPF. You have to move with time. I cannot compare any decade to the next. Or the one comes after this. Who knows what is going to come next,” she concluded.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published February 17th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Whatsapp logo