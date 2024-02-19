Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Shilpa Shetty’s Bodyguard Misbehaves With Specially-abled Fan, Actress Intervenes

Shilpa Shetty stepped in to stop her bodyguard from violently stopping a fan with special needs from snapping a picture with her husband Raj Kundra.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty | Image:X
Shilpa Shetty recently performed a touching act of kindness that has won the respect of both fans and internet users. The actress stepped in during a public appearance to stop her bodyguard from violently stopping a fan with special needs from snapping a picture with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra. The incident took place at the Mumbai airport on Monday, February 19. 

Shilpa Shetty schools her bodyguard

After returning to the bay, Shilpa, Raj, and their kids were seen by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. As they made their way to the car, a special needs fan came up to Raj and asked to take a picture with her. But before the fan could snap a photo, the couple's bodyguard stepped in. Shilpa expressed her displeasure with the bodyguard's treatment of the fan and her displeasure with his actions.

 

Several netizens in the comments section heaped praises on Shilpa for her kindness. A user said, "@theshilpashetty so kind of u." Another fan added, "That was rude stupid guy but Shilpa mam s so kind towards him" A third one wrote, "Disgusting behaviour from the body guard."

Published February 19th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

