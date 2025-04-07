Shraddha Kapoor-Amar Kaushik Share A Light Moment After Director's 'Chudail' Jibe At Stree 2 Star | Watch

Amar Kaushik and Shraddha Kapoor came together for the first time since the Stree 2 director jokingly compared her laugh with a ‘chudail’. The actor-director attended the success bash thrown by Maddock Films to celebrate the massive triumph of their last five releases at the box office. Other stars and filmmakers associated with the production house also attended the event.

Amar Kaushik-Shraddha Kapoor's playful banter at Maddock's success bash

On April 7, Shraddha Kapoor and Amar Kaushik came together to celebrate the success of Stree 2 and other releases. While posing for the paparazzi, Shraddha addressed the recent controversy and said, “Yeh aaj kal bahot joke maar rahe hai nah aaj kal, darate hain inko (He is joking a lot these days, let's scare him).” She then gestured at hitting the director while he apologised to the star.



In his response, Amar said, “Hum aapke fans see bahot darte hain (I am very scared of your fans).” He seemingly hinted at how fast fans of the actress took to social media to claim that the director insulted her ‘mistreated leading lady’. The controversy erupted when, in a podcast, Amar Kaushik shared that Shraddha Kapoor was cast in the horror-comedy movie Stree because her laugh resembles that of a ‘chudail’ (witch).

Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Veer Pahariya, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna also attend Maddock bash

Other actors and filmmakers who have been associated with Maddock in the past or are reported to work with the production in future also attended the bash. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress Kriti Sanon arrived in a body con white dress. Chaavaa leading pair - Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal also attended the party.



Celebs galore at Maddock Pictues bash | Image: Varinder Chawla