Shraddha Kapoor Enjoys A Shopping Date With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody, Video Goes Viral
Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody first sparked dating rumours when they attended the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in March 2024.
Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have been growing strong as this is the second time the actress was snapped on a date with her rumoured boyfriend after unfollowing him on Instagram. A video is going viral on the internet showing them at a mobile store in Mumbai. The couple first sparked dating rumours when they attended the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in March.
Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has been basking in the success of her movie Stree 2.
