Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 10 January 2026 at 18:47 IST

Shraddha Kapoor's Bodyguard Gets Physically Aggressive With Paparazzi, Actress Looks On As Things Escalate | Watch

As Shraddha Kapoor's bodyguard obstructed the view of the paparazzi and even attempted to snatch their phones, the camerapersons could be seen raising constant complaints with the rude behaviour of the actress' staff, that too in her presence.

Devasheesh Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Shraddha Kapoor's bouncer got into a fight with the paparazzi
Shraddha Kapoor's bouncer got into a fight with the paparazzi | Image: Republic

The behaviour of paparazzi with stars has been under intense scrutiny. While some celebs have openly called out camerapersons for invading privacy, Jaya Bachchan took things a notch higher when she insulted the profession by passing comments about how paparazzi dressed and passed remarks around stars.

A new video of Shraddha Kapoor has surfaced in which her bodyguard was seen getting into a verbal fight with paparazzi who tried to capture the Stree 2 actress during her recent outing. The bodyguard was not only involved in a heated exchange with the paps but also shoved them around and tried to physically obstruct them from clicking Shraddha. The video has left internet divided as Shraddha watched the incident unfold in front of her eyes but didn't intervene to de-escalate the matter.

Also read: Scenes That Became A Hurdle In Jana Nayagan Getting Greenlit By CBFC

As Shraddha's bodyguard obstructed the view of the paparazzi and even attempted to snatch their phones, the camerapersons could be seen raising constant complaints with the rude behaviour of the actress' staff, that too in her presence. As the nuisance between the paparazzi and bodyguard went out of hand, Shraddha continued interacting with her friends. However, at one point, she did ask her staff member to back down.

Advertisement

After the argument subsided, Shraddha obliged paparazzi with pictures. The camera people also followed her to her car and snapped her candid moments.  

Also read: Not A Lesbian: Kendall Jenner Puts Rumours Around Her Sexuality To Rest

Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor is yet to announce her next movie | Image: X

Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor recently shared that her daughter gets lots of movie offers but she does selective work. After the 2024 blockbuster Stree 2 in 2024, the actress is yet to officially announce her upcoming project. Her name has been attached with iconic dancer Vithabai Narayangaonkar's biopic and according to some reports, the movie has already gone on the floors.   

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 10 January 2026 at 18:45 IST