Shraddha Kapoor's Bodyguard Gets Physically Aggressive With Paparazzi, Actress Looks On As Things Escalate | Watch

The behaviour of paparazzi with stars has been under intense scrutiny. While some celebs have openly called out camerapersons for invading privacy, Jaya Bachchan took things a notch higher when she insulted the profession by passing comments about how paparazzi dressed and passed remarks around stars.

A new video of Shraddha Kapoor has surfaced in which her bodyguard was seen getting into a verbal fight with paparazzi who tried to capture the Stree 2 actress during her recent outing. The bodyguard was not only involved in a heated exchange with the paps but also shoved them around and tried to physically obstruct them from clicking Shraddha. The video has left internet divided as Shraddha watched the incident unfold in front of her eyes but didn't intervene to de-escalate the matter.

As Shraddha's bodyguard obstructed the view of the paparazzi and even attempted to snatch their phones, the camerapersons could be seen raising constant complaints with the rude behaviour of the actress' staff, that too in her presence. As the nuisance between the paparazzi and bodyguard went out of hand, Shraddha continued interacting with her friends. However, at one point, she did ask her staff member to back down.

After the argument subsided, Shraddha obliged paparazzi with pictures. The camera people also followed her to her car and snapped her candid moments.

Shraddha Kapoor is yet to announce her next movie | Image: X