Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Records Statement In Alleged Connection To Drug Case

Siddhanth Kapoor, brother of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, arrived at the Anti-Narcotics Cell unit in Ghatkopar to record his statement in his alleged connection with the Rs 252 Crore MD Drugs case.

He reached the ANC office accompanied by Mumbai Police personnel, who escorted him inside for the questioning procedure.



A second summons has also been issued to social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, directing him to appear before the ANC Ghatkopar Unit on Wednesday, November 26, to record his statement in the same case, according to Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Siddhanth was released on station bail after he was arrested when his medical reports confirmed his consumption of drugs. The other four people detained were also released on station bail, as per the police.

Bengaluru Police detained Siddhanth Kapoor for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city.

In fact, Orry was also among several individuals named in an FIR lodged on March 15, 2025, by Katra police for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra.

As per a press release from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, "Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at Hotel of Katra and found taking Alcohol, Katra police has lodged an FIR on March 15 against Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Anastasila Arzamaskina, who consumed alcohol in hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegitarian diet is not allowed inside Cottage Suite as it is strictly prohibited at such a divine place of Mata vaishnodevi pilgrimage."

The release noted, "Sensing the gravity of the matter, strict instructions were passed by SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh (JKPS) to nab the defaulters, thereby setting an example of no tolerance of any such act of drugs or alcohol at religious places, which hurts the sentiments of the common masses."

As per the release, the team was constituted under the supervision of SP Katra, DySP Katra, and SHO Katra to track down the culprits who violated the rule of the land and showed disrespect to the sentiments of people associated with the faith. (ANI)

