Shreyas Talpade has bounced back to work after sustaining a major heart attack last year. The actor featured in the Luv You Shankar which hit the big screens on April 19. During the promotional interviews for the film, the actor shed light on the boom of OTT platforms in India and how it is increasing employment opportunities for more and more artists.

A lot of avenues have opened for everyone: Shreyas Talpade on OTT

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Shreyas Talpade opened up about the boom in OTT platforms recently. The Golmaal actor gave a thumbs up to the digital platforms for giving a chance to all actors to showcase their talents. He said, “A lot of avenues have opened for everyone. The actors who were not really getting work or exposure that they deserve have been busy. OTT actors are stars in their own tribe.”

A file photo of Shreyas Talpade | Image: Instagram

He further appreciated the growing OTT platforms and asserted that it is the ‘best time’ to be in the industry. He added, “It is a great to be in the industry at the moment. OTT is a beautiful amalgamation of films and theatre. However, makers are working with similar faces. It was pretty much the same with television back in the day.”

Your priority changes: Shreyas Talpade on sustaining heart attack

Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shreyas Talpade detailed how his life has changed after sustaining an almost fatal heart attack. He recalled how previously he would be worried about the next film and his career, but one incident ‘changed everything’. He also revealed that his priorities in life have changed.

A file photo of Shreyas Talpade | Image: Instagram

Shreyas said, “Earlier, you were running like a horse; you covered your eyes and focused. You are just running after your career trying to make sure that you do the best of the film, best of the directors, and everything whatever you can in your capacity, and suddenly, one incident changes everything, touchwood for the better.”

He further added that since the health scare, his equation with his daughter has ‘completely changed’. The Golmaal Returns actor continued, “Your priority changed, and now it is family and health. The bond, especially that I share with my daughter now, is a kind of chemistry that we had till the 14th of December evening is completely different. It makes you so happy. We take our family so for granted that we tend to miss out on all the beautiful moments that we can share with them, which we don't realize.”