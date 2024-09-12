Published 00:05 IST, September 13th 2024
Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Why He Was 'Blacklisted' In Bollywood: Didn't Want To Short Sell...
Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen next in the film Yudhra which is scheduled to release on September 20. The actor has looked back at his journey.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen next in Yudhra | Image: instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:53 IST, September 12th 2024