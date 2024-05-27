Advertisement

Dhadhak, released in 2018, starred Ishaan Khatter and debutant Janhvi Kapoor. The movie received mixed responses owing to the plot – glossing over caste-based discrimination. Now, you all must be wondering why are we talking about Dhadak. It is because, a sequel of the movie is in the works, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

A glimpse of Dhadak 2

Siddhant took to his Instagram handle to share a short video clip offering a glimpse of Dhadak 2. Helmed by Shazia Iqbal, the upcoming movie promises a compelling story that explores love and challenges social norms. The film follows Siddhant's character as he navigates a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers. The video opens with a soulful track while the text in the video reads, “Ek tha Raja, ek thi Rani. Jaat (caste) alag thi, khatam kahani.”

Towards the end, it introduces Siddhant and Triptii as Neelesh and Vidisha. In the background we can hear the voiceover of the actor talking to Triptii, “Jo sapna tum dekh rahi ho naa Vidi, usme meri koi jagah nahi hai.” On hearing this, Triptii replies, “Toh phir yeh bhi batado ki in feelings ka kya karuin?”

"One King, One Queen, One Story - 2 Beats

#Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024," read the caption. Dhadak 2 marks Siddhant and Triptii's first movie together.

(A poster of Dhadak 2 | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Dhadak 2?

This sequel to the Dhadak franchise promises a journey filled with romance, drama, and emotions that will resonate with audiences worldwide. Will this couple find a way to be together unlike in Dhadak? We'll find out when Dhadak 2 hits theatres. The movie is being bankrolled by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures. It is slated to release on November 22, this year.