Siddharth Anand Confirms Hrithik Roshan’s Krissh 4 Is In The Works : He Is Coming

Krissh 4 is one of the most anticipated movies of Hrithik Roshan. The fourth instalment of the superhero film was announced in 2021. However, since then there has been no update from the filmmakers about the movie. Now, a comment by director Siddharth Anand has sparked speculations about the film being in the making.

Did Siddharth Aannd confirm the making of Krissh 4?

On April 30, a post on X (formerly Twitter) shared a photo of Hrithik Roshan as his character Krissh. Sharing the photo, the post claimed that the fourth instalment of the actor’s film is in the works. Now, the post has garnered the attention of Siddharth Anand, who has collaborated with the actor in War and more recently in Fighter.

Yep! He is.. — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand)

Responding to the post the filmmaker commented, ”Yep! He is..” The director’s comment served as a confirmation of the film being in the making. This is also the first time the fans of the franchise have heard of the film in over two years. Siddharth’s comment also indiscates that he might come on board to direct the film, the prequels of which were helmed by Rakesh Roshan.

What did Hrithik Roshan say about Krrish 4?

Previously, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the lead actor Hrithik Roshan also spoke about the most anticipated superhero movie. He acknowledged the eagerness of fans to witness the next chapter but emphasised that it's still in the works. Expressing optimism, he mentioned, "Things are falling into place. I am smiling, I am happy, but a long way to go still."

Krrish official poster | Image: IMDb

According to a report by Midday, Hrithik Roshan will be actively taking part in the conceptualisation of the fourth instalment of the movie. The report also claims that the actor will be collaborating with his father, Rakesh Roshan to solidify the primary idea for Krrish 4 this year. Currently, Hrithik is busy shooting for the upcoming YRF spyverse movie War 2 along with Jr NTR.