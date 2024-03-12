Sidharth Malhotra On How Action In Yodha Is Different From Shershaah

Advertisement

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is headlining the adrenaline-pumping action drama 'Yodha', shared on Monday how the action he has performed in this film is different from what he has done in 'Shershaah'.

Sidharth, along with his co-stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, was in the national capital on Monday to promote his film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

The trio also launched a patriotic song 'Tiranga' which is sung by B. Praak. The music is by Tanishk Bagchi, and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

During the promotions, Sidharth looked dapper in a printed grey coloured shirt, matching leather jacket and light grey ripped jeans. He rounded off his look with white and grey sneakers and transparent sunglasses.

"Delhi is my hometown. It's always good to be back here," said Sidharth.

Talking about the movie, and how it is different from ‘Shershaah’, the biographical war film he did that was based on the life of Vikram Batra, Sidharth said: "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations that what all Yodha task force will do.”

"And through that, the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so," shared Sidharth, who was last seen in ‘Indian Police Force’.

The actor further shared how he is more drawn towards the roles in uniform.

“I think nothing looks better on a man than a uniform whether it is any form of service in the country. I have done the Army, done the Police,” he said.

Sidharth further revealed that during his childhood he used to dress in the Army uniform, with a gun on his shoulders, and had some kind of fixation with the uniform.

“In films, I personally love watching action dramas. I think it’s a coincidence that in the past few years I am getting to play such roles,” he said.

He continued, saying: "I love underdog characters. It is so interesting to see a really relatable, humane underdog character like Captain Vikram Batra, who was a very regular Punjabi boy from Himachal. And then he went on to do such heroic things for the country. And I am sure there are many Army officers whose stories are not told yet.”

Calling himself a true at heart ‘Dilli ka launda’, Sidharth feels proud of the country that "we are living today".

"India has all that it takes to be a leading country in the world. The things, society and people are changing. So maybe with that emotion when I choose a script or get to play somebody who was absolutely patriotic, then I feel very good," he said.

Sidharth added: "I hope people will give the same love they gave for ‘Shershaah’, and I hope I will wear more uniforms in the future."

'Yodha' will be the first part of an action franchise headlined by Sidharth. It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

The film is set to release on March 15.