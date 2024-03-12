Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of his action-thriller Yodha, is also known for his performance in Shershaah. While in Yodha, the actor is playing the role of a commando, in the 2021 film Shershaah, Sidharth played the real-life hero Vikram Batra. Now, he opened up about why he has been signing patriotic films lately.

What did Sidharth say about signing patriotic films?

Speaking at a recent media interaction in Delhi during the promotions of Yodha, Sidharth addressed questions regarding his involvement in multiple patriotic projects, including Shershaah, Mission Majnu, and the OTT series Indian Police Force. Reflecting on his attraction to such roles, Sidharth attributed it partly to his admiration for uniforms.

The actor said, “I think it just happens by chance (signing patriotic films repeatedly). Maybe I’m drawn a little more to the uniform; I think nothing looks better on a man than uniform regardless of any form of service in the country.”

Does Yodha have a love angle?

In Yodha, Sidharth portrays a commando, exploring yet another facet of uniformed roles. While Yodha primarily focuses on high-stakes action, Sidharth hints at a subtle love story element woven into the narrative. Although the character's emotional depth is evident, it does not unfold as a conventional romance.

He said, “Yodha does have a hint of a love story, as you can see in the trailer. It is not such a dry character but it is not a complete love story. We are right here, promoting a Dharma Productions film. Maybe you should ask Mr. Karan Johar when he is making his next romantic film for me to do.”

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra alongside actresses Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in significant roles. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film revolves around a gripping hijack scenario. Scheduled for release on March 15, 2024, Yodha promises an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience for audiences.