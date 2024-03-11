Advertisement

Amid the reports of several Bollywood stars collaborating with South directors, it is also being reported that actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to collaborate with Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph. Not just this, the actor is also being said to be in talks with BR Films, which too will have a non-Hindi filmmaker.

Sidharth Malhotra to collaborate with Jeethu Joseph?

According to Peeping Moon, Sidharth Malhotra who is currently gearing up for the release of Yodhaa also starring Raashii Khanna, is all set to collaborate with Jeethu Joseph for a thriller film backed by Junglee Pictures. The film will reportedly go on floors in July this year and reportedly revolves around a valiant, sharp, and quick-witted law enforcement officer who embarks on a journey to fight for truth and bring justice in a high-stakes case at the international level.

What do we know about Sidharth's project with BR Films?

Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra is also discussing an action thriller film with the production house BR Films. It is reportedly set to be directed by a non-Hindi filmmaker whose identity is being kept under wraps at this moment. Although the film's details are not revealed, it is speculated that the film is about South African diamonds. Sidharth Malhotra is yet to confirm the film.

What's next for Sidharth Malhotra?

Sidharth is currently gearing up for the release of his action drama Yodha. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 15. The film, directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre will also star actors Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead roles.