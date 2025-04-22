Sikandar: After Bad Acting, Salman Khan Starrer Trolled For Poor Editing After Kajal Aggarwal's Deleted Scene Goes Viral

Sikandar, headlined by Salman Khan, hit the big screens on March 30, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The poorly reviewed film opened to a low collection at the box office. Days after the release of the movie, a scene from the actioner has leaked online. Social media users have been widely circulating the scene, claiming that it should have made it to the final cut of the movie.

Netizens call out the Sikandar makers for bad editing

Even after days of release, the trolling of the film does not seem to end. As soon as the leaked scene made its way on social media, netizens argued that it should have been in the final cut and suggested other sequences that the makers could have removed from the film. In the sequence, Kajal Aggarwal's character, Vaidehi, could be seen surviving a suicide attempt. This ensues a banter between her father-in-law and her in which Salman Khan's character had to intervene.



In the scene, Salman Khan also gives a monologue advocating for mental health and women's empowerment. Several social media users argued that including the scene in the movie ‘could have made a difference’. Others opined that the uncut version of the movie should be released on OTT, and maybe it would get a good reception.

Sikandar's box office fails to pick up pace

Sikandar opened to a decent ₹26 crore at the box office. The Salman Khan headliner has minted ₹110.1 crore in the 22-day theatrical run. Following the release of the new films- Jaat and Kesari 2, the film's business faced a setback.



